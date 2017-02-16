House pinuri ng Palasyo sa paglusot ng FOI bill

Pinuri ng Malacañang ang House Committee on Public Information sa pag-apruba sa Freedom of ­Information (FOI) bill.

“We laud the House committee on public information, chaired by Representative Antonio Tinio, for approving the Freedom of Information (FOI) Bill, an act that affirms the government’s social contract with the people,” komento ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella kahapon.

Napakahalaga, aniya, ng FOI sa kampanya ng pamahalaan laban sa katiwalian.

Kaya naman ayon kay Abella ay dapat noon pa ­sana ito naisabatas.

“The FOI, long overdue, is an essential component of the President anti-corruption drive as it promotes greater transparency, openness and accountability in governance,” dagdag ni Abella.

Sa pamamagitan ng FOI ay inaasahang magiging­ available sa publiko ang mga dokumento at tran­saksyon sa lahat ng opisina mula sa tatlong sangay ng pamahalaan.


  • Balimbing101

    It’s about time na mapasa na ‘tong bill ‘to and hopefully ma-approved din pag akyat sa Senado. This is one way na makikita ng mamamayan and the media kung sino ang corrupt at nagpapayaman na mga politiko habang nakapuwesto sa gobyerno. Good job mga kongresistas!!!! Let’s see kung sino ang hindi boboto sa Senado at for sure ang hindi boboto ‘yun ang mga takot na ma exposed ang kanilang mga tagong yaman.