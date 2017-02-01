DAHIL high pa tayo sa katatapos na Ms. Universe, ang diva that you love, kinalap ang ilang after thought posts mula sa social media site where I belong.

May wisdom ang posts na ito at sana, pagnilay-nilayan.

Mula kay film critic at classical music aficionado Pablo Tariman, kay Maxine Medina, “She was just consistently herself from the very beginning: she knew nothing about anything beyond good grooming.

“Reading FB reactions, I conclude that in this country, it is ­tragic to be beautiful but… ­(supply your favorite ­adjective).

“Lesson: go beyond beauty tips, expand reading from arts to politics and world affairs and even the arts. Expand newspaper reading beyond the fashion page.

“Be yourself but for Christ’s sake, be articulate.

“She reminds me of myself with the ­number of times I couldn’t ­answer a simple Math question from grade school to college.”

At sa Millennials, ­uulitin ko ang sinasabi ni Sir Pablo — magbasa, magbasa, magbasa.

‘Pag hindi alam ang salita na inyong binabasa, may dictionary. Doon hanapin ang kahulugan at inyong malalaman kung paano ito gamitin bilang verb, noun or adjective.

***

Mula sa ­fabolosang direktor ng I Love You, Thank You, direk Bebs Gohetia, “Parents, teach your kids how to speak straight English, ­Fili­pino or your ­regional ­language well. Hindi coño­tic Taglish or TagBis, ha.”

Very well said, ­direk Bebs, and may I add, more than ­learning the King’s language and speaking with a ­foreign accent, at kahit pa ­mahusay kang mag-­Filipino…

Ang importante, ‘yung mga kinukuda at hanash ninyo, may laman at sustansya, you can ­carry a thought and expound on it. Hindi pwedeng laging parang slogan at pan-cheerdance lamang ang alam ninyo.

Lalong hindi rin pwedeng pulos gay lingo ang mastery ninyo. Dapat, you know how to weave an answer and blurt it with conviction and confidence.

At bilang tandang pandamdam, mula sa diva that you love, “Tandaan, hindi sapat ang GANDA lang, sa pageant o sa totoong buhay man. That’s all!”