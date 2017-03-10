‘HELP ME OR I’LL DECLARE MARTIAL LAW’

Nanawagan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa local chief executives sa Mindanao na makibahagi­ sa pagresolba ng sari-saring mga problema na kinakaharap ng bansa.

Ayon sa Pangulo, kung hindi tutulong ang mga opisyal ng lokal na pamahalaan ay mapipilitan siyang gumawa ng hakbang o gumamit ng extra-ordinary power.

“Ako nakikiusap sa inyo because I said I do not want the trouble in Mindanao to spill out of control because then as President I will be forced, I will be compelled to exercise extra-ordinary powers. You had experience sa Martial Law and it could a brutal war, just like any other ideological war,” pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte nang humarap kagabi sa isang pagtitipon sa Davao City na dinaluhan ng local chief executives sa Mindanao.

Kung magiging malala at malubha pa, aniya, ang problema ay mapipilitan ang Pangulo na umaksyon pa.

“I would rather sink, rise and fall sa issue ng law and order kapag hindi ko talaga kaya ibigay ko na lang doon sa babae baka kaya mo.

Or I will be compelled now to exercise extra ordinary powers­ not to perpetrate myself.

Believe me I am not happy, happy continuing the job… it’s a question of duty pinasubo ko ang sarili ko parang probably enchanted me na maging President and then now I’m facing the enormity of the problem in dealing with violence na almost unstoppable. Wala akong choices­…. Either tulungan­ niyo ako or I will declare martial law tomorrow for Mindanao,” pagdidiin pa ni PDu30.

Sinabi ni Duterte na bilang isang Presidente ay tungkulin nito na protektahan ang lahat.

“I may understand battles but I cannot for the …why we have to kill our children too… saan ko ilagay ang prinsipyo ko sa buhay. I’m President I have to protect everybody hindi na nga sabi ko hindi kaila­ngang magsabi-sabi ako ng martial law, martial law… I can do it without declaring martial law but martial law would open the doors of every house there and arrest of every­ person the detention of every person anyone the military and the police would be allow just to pick you up and detain and then you can go to court for the suspension of the writ of habeas­ corpus,” paliwanag ni Duterte.

Kapag nagdeklara umano ng martial law si PDu30 ay may mga kokontra at kailangan niyang maghatag ng paliwanag kung bakit niya ginawa ito.

“The Supreme Court (SC) may not agree with me fine,” anang Pangulo.

Ang mga congressman naman, aniya, ay mapipilitan na harapin ang isyu “squarely” at magkakaroon ng debate.

Pero nilinaw ng Pa­ngulo na hindi ito nanga­ngahulugan na hindi na siya susunod sa SC

“I will not say that I will not disobey the Supreme Court but I have a limited period to do it and explain how it has affect the lives of the people in Mindanao…,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.