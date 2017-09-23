Hazing suspects sa lookout order nadagdagan

Nagpalabas ng bagong Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) ang Department of Justice (DOJ) laban sa mga hinihinalang may kinalaman sa pagpatay kay Horacio Castillo III.

Sa apat na pahinang memorandum na may petsang September 22, 2017 at pirmado ni DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, nadagdagan ng apat ang listahan ng mga ‘persons of interest’(POI) sa pagpatay kay Castillo na nasa ilalim ng ILBO.

Mula sa labing anim na orihinal na nasa ILBO, nasa dalawampu na ngayon ang nasa listahan na inilabas dahil sa posibilidad na sila ay tumakas palabas ng bansa para hindi maabot ng kamay ng batas.

Kasama sa ILBO sina:

1. Arvin Balag

2. Aeron Salientes

3. Marcelino Bagtang

4. Zimon Padro

5. Jose Miguel Salamat

6. John Paul Solano

7. Ged Villanueva

8. Milfren Alvarado

9. Daniel Ragos

10. Dave Felix

11. Carl Matthew Villanueva

12. Mhin Wei Chan

13. Marc Anthony Ventura

14. Axel Munro Hipe

15. Oliver John Audrey Onofre

16. Joshua Joriel Macabali

17. Jason Adolfo Robinos

18. Ralph Trangia

19. Ranie Rafael Santiago, at

20. Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo

Inaasatan ng DOJ ang lahat ng mga immigration officer na maging mapagmatyag sakaling mamataan ang nasabing mga indibidwal sa mga international airport at seaport.

Iniutos din ng DOJ sa BI na makipag-ugnayan sa PNP at NBI sakaling tangkain nila na lumabas ng bansa.

“Coordinate with the PNP, to obtain additional information about the subjects of this ILBO, in order to facilitate its enforcement, including but not limited to the following: known aliases, place of birth, copies of his passports or, at least, passport number or other information about any travel document issued to the subjects and latest known pictures of the subjects.

“Obtain from the PNP, the proper office or official to contact even outside office hours, in case the subjects make an attempt to leave the country. Assistance may also be sought from the National Bureau of Investigation, if necessary, or appropriate, under the circumstances,” ang nakasaad sa kautusan.