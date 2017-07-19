GREETINGS 07/19/2017

Happy Birthday to KAREN G. BUGARIN. Wishing you good health and more birthdays to come. God bless you always. Greetings com from Taisheren and Renzo.

Hi hubby (Bbc) Happiest Birthday my love, thank you for being a super Daddy to our beautiful girls and being super partner to me. Thank you for coming to our lives my love.

Wish you more birthdays to come. I love you so much hubby. Love, Nell

***

Good eve po, pa plug po ng aking # nag hhanap po aqng txm8 na pwdng mging frinds lng po, 20 to 30 yrs old above, thanks po. Rix ito ng Bicol +639099158204