Mga laro ngayon: (Mall of Asia Arena)

12:00 noon — Opening Ceremonies

2:00 p.m. — UE vs. NU

4:00 p.m. — Ateneo vs. Adamson

Siklab na ng hostilidad sa UAAP Season 80 ngayong araw sa Mall of Asia Arena, host ang Far Eastern University sa temang Go For Great.

Runner-up lang ang Ateneo noong Season 79 sa De La Salle, pero hindi maikakailang markado ng pito pang teams ang Blue Eagles.

Kumbinasyon ng veterans at rookies ang gagamiting sandata ng Ateneo. Isa sa mga intact na team ngayong season, aakayin ng mga beteranong sina Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go at Mike ­Nieto na sinahugan ng apat na newbies.

“We will have four good players coming in,” hayag ni Ateneo coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Ngayon lang makakalaro si Tyler Tio, gigil na ring sumabak sa seniors si Troy Mallillin na isa sa best products ng NCAA juniors.

“We have Tyler who we wanted to field in last year already so now he’s coming in. We already know he’s doing well,” ani Arespacochaga. “We have Troy and he joined the team a bit late so he’s still adjusting. But he has his athleticism and the way he works hard, he’ll be able to help us also.”

Ang ibang rookies ay sina former Blue Eaglets BJ Andrade and Gian Mamuyac.

“Dati si Gian payat ‘yan pero ngayon bato-­bato na and he’s managed to play himself into the rotation,” kuwento ni Arespacochaga.

Makikilatis ang apat na rookies ng Ateneo ngayong araw pagharap nila sa Adamson University sa alas-kuwatro ng hapon.

“I don’t think teams will be taking us lightly. All the teams that we play, it’s gonna be a tough game for us so we have to make sure that we bring our A-game,” dagdag ng coach.