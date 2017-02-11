FVR bumanat ulit Insecure si Duterte!

Sinita ni dating Pangulong Fidel V. Ramos si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa madalas nitong pagkukuwento na hindi na magtatagal ang kanyang buhay o kaya ay mapapatay ito.

Ayon kay Ramos, hindi dapat maging insecure si Pangulong Duterte dahil bilang Pangulo ng bansa ay siya ang kinikilalang ama ng bayan sa loob ng anim na taon.

“A lot of these fears being generated by him is because he is afraid of fear or he is not secured. He is insecure.

Pardon me for saying this, Mr. President Duterte, but you must be at peace with yourself, do not talk about dying soon or being killed or not caring about your life,” wika ng dating Pangulo sa isang online interview.

“You must preserve your life, you have a lot of things to do and people will support you. We don’t want the president to be just disposed of like that. You are elected for six years, you fulfill it,” giit pa ni Ramos.

Pinagsabihan din ni Ramos si Duterte na huwag gagawa ng desisyon na base sa sariling kagustuhan lamang, bagkus ay daanin ito sa konsultasyon sa kanyang gabinete at ilang sektor ng lipunan.

“There is a need for more consultation by the leaders, led by the president, with other stakeholders, meaning the people themselves, including the most ordinary guy,” giit pa ng dating Pangulo.

Matatandaan na sinuportahan ni Ramos ang kandidatura ni Duterte noong 2016 presidential elections. Kahit na supporter ng Duterte administration, malaya namang nakapagbibigay ng saloobin ang dating Pangulo sa umano’y mga pagkakamali ni Pangulong Duterte.