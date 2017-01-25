Funtastyk dare ni Maine

IBINALITA ni Maine Mendoza last year na ang ineendorso niyang CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino ay top-selling tocino ng bansa.
Dahil d’yan, may Funtastyk Feast!
CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino presents the Dare to Be Funtastyk promo!
To be part of the Funtastyk Date with Maine, you have to be able to do Maine’s exciting #FuntastykDares on the CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino FACEBOOK page.
Fans have to capture themselves doing a dare through a photo or video then submit it via Facebook chat.
Those who will join will get a chance to win a seat and celebrate with Maine at the Funtastyk Feast on February 28, 2017.
“Excited ako kasi I will get to meet CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino lovers. It’s also my chance to spend time with them!” sabi ni Maine.
- bondJamesbond