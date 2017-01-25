Funtastyk dare ni Maine

IBINALITA ni Maine Mendoza last year na ang ineendorso niyang CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino ay top-selling tocino ng bansa.

Dahil d’yan, may Funtastyk Feast!

CDO Funtastyk Young Pork ­Tocino presents the Dare to Be Funtastyk ­promo!

To be part of the Funtastyk Date with Maine, you have to be able to do Maine’s exciting #FuntastykDares on the CDO Funtastyk Young Pork ­Tocino FACEBOOK page.

Fans have to capture themselves doing a dare through a photo or video then submit it via Facebook chat.

Those who will join will get a chance to win a seat and celebrate with Maine at the Funtastyk Feast on ­February 28, 2017.

“Excited ako kasi I will get to meet CDO Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino lovers. It’s also my chance to spend time with them!” sabi ni Maine.