Faeldon, 11 pa pinapakasuhan ng Senado

Inirekomenda ng Senado na sampahan ng kasong kriminal si dating Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon at 11 iba pa kaugnay ng kontrobersyal na P6.4 bilyon shabu shipment mula China.

Sa ipinalabas na draft report ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee na siyang nag-imbestiga sa kaso, inirerekomenda nitong kaso ang paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt and violation of the customs and tariff administration ang dating BOC chief.

Bukod kay Faeldon, kasamang pinakakasuhan ng graft sina dating BOC Deputy Comm. Gerardo Gambala, ex-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) head Col. Neil Anthony Estrella, dating Import Assessment services (IAS) director Capt. Milo Maestrecampo, at intelligence officer Joel Pinawin.

Lumabag din umano sa RA 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act sina Pinawin at Estrella.

“The committee re­commends filing criminal charges against all the officers of the Command Center (ComCen) and other personalities as specified in the report.

The ‘tara’ system as discovered by this committee must be utterly dismantled and never allowed to come into existence again,” ayon pa sa 52-pahinang committee report.