Ex-officials ng Pagcor habulin

Bukod sa pagpapasara sa lahat ng online gaming operation sa bansa, kailangan ding habulin ng gobyerno ang mga dating opisyal ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) na nagbigay ng permiso sa kanilang operasyon.

Ito ang iginiit ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian dahil hindi mamamayagpag ang mga online gaming firm na ito kung hindi pinayagan ng mga dating opisyal ng PAGCOR.

Kahit hindi nakakapagbayad ng tamang buwis, hinayaan lang, aniya, ng mga dating opisyal ng PAGCOR ang kanilang operasyon kung kaya’t malaking halaga ang nalugi sa gobyerno.

“In addition to the order of the President to close all online gaming firms, the government should investigate all past PAGCOR officials for allowing this corruption to happen in our country,” giit ni Gatchalian.

“The past PAGCOR officials are clearly part of this tax evasion activities that robbed our country of necessary revenues. It was the past PAGCOR officials who benefitted from this malpractice,” patutsada pa ng senador.

Suportado naman nina Senate Majority Leader ­Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III at Sen. Joel Villanueva ang direktiba ng Pangulo sa pagpapasara ng online gaming firms.