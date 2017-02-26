European liberals naalarma sa pag-aresto kay De Lima

Naalarma rin ang European Liberal politicians kaugnay sa pag-aresto kay Senadora Leila de Lima na umano’y isang politically motivated changes ng drug trafficking.
Sa pahayag ni Hans Van Baalen, Liberal International President of Honour and President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Europe Party, sinabi nitong labis silang nababahala sa sinapit ni De Lima gayundin naman ang lumalalang human rights situation sa bansa, kasabay ng pagtuligsa sa liderato ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na tinawag nitong “illiberal state” na kung saa’y wala na umanong paggalang sa batas.
“The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Europe Party is deeply concerned about the arrest of the Liberal Party senator Leila de Lima in particular and the deteriorating human rights situation in general.
The Philippines, under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte, is turning rapidly into an illiberal state, where there is no respect for the law whatsoever.
I have asked written questions to HRVP Mogherini in order to see what action the EU can take,” ayon pa sa statement ni Baaleen.
Tiniyak pa ng opisyal na iakyat ang naturang usapin sa atensiyon ng European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.
Sa pahayag naman ni Markus Loning, chair ng Liberal International Human Rights Committee and Germany’s Commissioner for Human Rights, itinuring nitong isang respetadong human rights activist si De Lima na lumalaban kontra katiwalian.
- Nestor