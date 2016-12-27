Eugene vs Irma vs Nora, mahigpit ang labanan sa BEST ACTRESS!

NEWSFLASH: Heto ang pinakabagong statement ng MMFF sa standing ng entries:

“The MMFF Exe­com is happy to have reached out our 1st day target ticket sales.

“We have re-assessed and set a new benchmark for this festival, we nevertheless look at the financial sales for the 1st day as a real bonus as we have already achieved what we started out in the first place which is the cultural advancement through our Filipino films.

“You cannot put a price at something which the future generations of Filipinos will find priceless and ageless.

“We are happy to announce that the first day topgrossers (in alphabetical order) are:

Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2

Die Beautiful

Seklusyon

Vince & Kath & James

“We shall continue promoting and supporting the 8 MMFF entries as they all deserve to be watched at patronized by the Filipino audiences.

“Be rest assured that the MMFF Execom will always serve to our best effort all our stakeholders and serve the greater purpose of not only commerce but also of audience education and development.

“Mabuhay ang Pelikulang Pilipino.”

***

HAVEY: Sa Friday pa ang Gabi ng Parangal pero ngayon pa lang ay palaisipan na kung sinu-sino ang papalarin at karapat-dapat manalo base sa mga nakapanood na ng 8 entries.

Para sa Best Actress, mahigpit na maglalaban sina Eugene Domingo, Irma Adlawan at Nora Aunor.

Sa Best Actor, heavily favored ng audiences si Paolo Ballesteros ng Die Beautiful na una nang nanalo sa Tokyo International Film Festival.

May nagsasabi na Kean Cipriano should be cited sa Septic Tank as well as Ricky Davao in Kabisera.

For best supporting actress, pasok na pasok si Mercedes Cabral sa Oro at best supporting actor si Christian Babbles ng Die Beautiful na makakalaban si Jason Abalos ng Kabisera at Joem Bascon ng Oro.