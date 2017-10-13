Epekto ng tax reform pinag-aaralan ng DOLE

Pinag-aaralan na ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang magiging epekto sa mga manggagawa ng isinusulong na tax reform sa Kongreso.

Ayon sa DOLE, sinimulan na ng binuong technical working group (TWG) ang serye ng konsultasyon at kumperensya para makakuha ng iba’t ibang pananaw mula sa mga eksperto at stakeholder kaugnay ng isinusulong na Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) ng gobyerno.

Ang TWG ay binuo ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III sa ilalim ng Administrative Order No. 460.

Itinalaga bilang pinuno ng TWG si Assistant Secretary for Employment and Policy Support Alex Avila.

Miyembro naman ng grupo ang mga hepe ng Institute for Labor Studies, National Wages and Productivity Commission, Bureau of Local Employment, Bureau of Labor Relations, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns, Department Legislative Liaison Office, Legal Service at Planning Service.