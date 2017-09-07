EO 39 pinirmahan ni PDu30

Nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Executive Order (EO) No. 39 na nagbibigay ng mandato sa kalihim ng Department of Energy (DOE) bilang ex-officio chairman ng Board of Directors ng Exploration Corporation at Renewables Corporation ng Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC).

Ang naturang EO ay pinirmahan nina Pangulong Duterte at Executive Secretary Salvador Me­dialdea nitong Setyembre 5, ngayong taon.

“The Secretary of the Department of Energy shall be the ex officio Chairman of the Board of Directors of both the PNOC-EC and the PNOC-RC.

The Department of Energy, PNOC, PNOC-EC and PNOC-RC shall in the most expeditious manner allowed by existing laws and rules, undertake all such actions as may be necessary to implement the provisions of this Order, which may include the amendment of the company by-laws of the PNOC-EC and the PNOC-RC,” nakasaad sa EO 39.

Salig sa Presidential Decree (PD) No.334 ang pagbuo ng PNOC bilang government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) na ang panguna­hing tungkulin ay ma­ngasiwa sa mga tran­saksyon na may kaugnayan sa oil o petroleum operations at iba pang energy resources.