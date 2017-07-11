Early recovery ng Marawi ikinasa

Ikinakasa na ang “early recovery” ng Marawi City kahit hindi pa tapos ang bakbakan sa pagitan ng tropa ng gobyerno at terror group na Maute.

Ayon kay Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., sa Mindanao Hour press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon, nakatutok na ang Joint Task Group Ranao sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa local government, provincial government at national agencies para sa “early recovery” ng Marawi.

“The early recovery stage is going to occur even while hostilities are ongoing… and this early reco­very stage will pave the way for the preparation of the ground for the temporary resettlement area while Bangon Marawi is capacitating itself and organizing itself to embark on the full recovery at the end of hostilities,” pahayag ni Padilla.

“Hindi po natin…hihintayin pa na matapos ang bakbakan at sisimulan lang po ito sa pamamagitan ng paglulunsad nitong paghahanda ng tinatawag na temporary resettlement area.

So, initially, itong temporary resettlement area na medyo malayo naman po sa labanan ay safe naman upang simulan at nagkaroon na po ng groundbreaking,” ani Padilla.