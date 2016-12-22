DUTERTE SA MGA REBELDE: CEASEFIRE TAYO!

Personal na umapela ng tigil-putukan sa pagitan ng tropa ng gobyerno at mga rebelde si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayong Kapaskuhan gayundin sa pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon.

“Now, as agreed with some of the local religious leaders, I will honestly ask you, sincerely, for a ceasefire beginning December 23 hanggang 27, then sa New Year, sa 31st hanggang January 2, 3. Depende na lang po on the response of those who we would like to embrace as our brothers,” apela ni PDu30 sa pagtatalumpat­i nito sa ika-81 anibersaryo ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City kahapon ng hapon.

Inanyayahan ni Pa­ngulong Duterte ang mga rebelde na magbaba ng armas, lumuwas sa siyudad at dalawin ang kani-kanilang mga mahal sa buhay ngayong panahon ng Kapaskuhan.

“Sa mga NPA, for the Communist Party of the Philippines, although you did not declare any cessation of hostilities sa, somewhere. I would like to invite everybody, leave your arms where they are ngayon­, and you can come down sa siyudad, wherever you leave, you visi­t your family. Alam mo ‘yung mga tao na nandoon sa bukid, who’ll join the NPAs, I’m sure you have not seen, or if at all, in fleeting moments with your family, I would like you to come down and be with your family on Christmas day,” sabi ng Pangulo.

Binigyan ng garantiya ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga rebelde na walang mangyayaring pagdampot at panggigipit sa mga rebelde sakaling bumaba sa siyudad ang mga ito.

“I guarantee you na walang aresto, walang ope­rasyon, wala sa lahat… at kung magsalubong kayo ng sundalo, ng Pilipinas, sundalo ko, magkamay lang kayo. O ‘pag ayaw mo, huwag mo na lang tingnan,” hirit ni PDu30.

Hinimok din ng Pa­ngulo ang New People’s Army na makihalubilo sa mga sundalo.

“I’d like to address myself to the NPAs: Pumunta ka sa kampo ng mga mili­tary, kumain kayo. Puro canned goods lang ‘yan because I am not — you know my drift against preparating — preparation for the overnight, the danger of sanitation. You know, contamination and all. ‘Yun ang mga magagandang de lata. ‘Wag na tayong — ibuhos mo lang ‘yan, wala nang luto-luto, except the udong,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.