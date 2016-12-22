DUTERTE SA MGA REBELDE: CEASEFIRE TAYO!

By
1200

Personal na umapela ng tigil-putukan sa pagitan ng tropa ng gobyerno at mga rebelde si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ngayong Kapaskuhan gayundin sa pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon.

“Now, as agreed with some of the local religious leaders, I will honestly ask you, sincerely, for a ceasefire beginning December 23 hanggang 27, then sa New Year, sa 31st hanggang January 2, 3. Depende na lang po on the response of those who we would like to embrace as our brothers,” apela ni PDu30 sa pagtatalumpat­i nito sa ika-81 anibersaryo ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City kahapon ng hapon.

Inanyayahan ni Pa­ngulong Duterte ang mga rebelde na magbaba ng armas, lumuwas sa siyudad at dalawin ang kani-kanilang mga mahal sa buhay ngayong panahon ng Kapaskuhan.

“Sa mga NPA, for the Communist Party of the Philippines, although you did not declare any cessation of hostilities sa, somewhere. I would like to invite everybody, leave your arms where they are ngayon­, and you can come down sa siyudad, wherever you leave, you visi­t your family. Alam mo ‘yung mga tao na nandoon sa bukid, who’ll join the NPAs, I’m sure you have not seen, or if at all, in fleeting moments with your family, I would like you to come down and be with your family on Christmas day,” sabi ng Pangulo.

Binigyan ng garantiya ni Pangulong Duterte ang mga rebelde na walang mangyayaring pagdampot at panggigipit sa mga rebelde sakaling bumaba sa siyudad ang mga ito.

“I guarantee you na walang aresto, walang ope­rasyon, wala sa lahat… at kung magsalubong kayo ng sundalo, ng Pilipinas, sundalo ko, magkamay lang kayo. O ‘pag ayaw mo, huwag mo na lang tingnan,” hirit ni PDu30.

Hinimok din ng Pa­ngulo ang New People’s Army na makihalubilo sa mga sundalo.

“I’d like to address myself to the NPAs: Pumunta ka sa kampo ng mga mili­tary, kumain kayo. Puro canned goods lang ‘yan because I am not — you know my drift against preparating — preparation for the overnight, the danger of sanitation. You know, contamination and all. ‘Yun ang mga magagandang de lata. ‘Wag na tayong — ibuhos mo lang ‘yan, wala nang luto-luto, except the udong,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.


  • milaoz12

    love peace! & UNITE

  • ebabeatriz

    sana naman matigil na ang bakbakan na yan

  • bheb43

    para din naman ito sa kapakanan ng ating bansa

  • brenaBoy

    para din naman ito sa katahimikan ng ating bansa

  • ismael

    malaki ang tiwala ko ky digong,alam kong magaling syang mamuno ng ating bansa.

    • Warge

      baliw na talaga ang pangulo nyo,wala na sa hulog.

      • cathY

        none sense ka naman!

  • rOn_NiE

    magagawa mo ang lahat ng magandang plano mo sa bansa pag ksama mo kming susuporta sayo tatay digong.

  • bentotpan23

    ginagawa lang ni duterte kung anu ang tama

  • Lea Castro

    wala namang ibang nais ang ating pangulo kundi ang kapayapaan ng ating bansa.

    • kier Luis

      kaya nga hindi ako nagka mali sa pag pili skanya.

  • toni Lorenz

    para maging maayos ang pasko ng bawat isa at walng inaalala na problema ang galing tlaga ng pangulo!

  • low wendy

    hindi naman maaasahn ang Dugong na yan!

    • Angie

      putulin ko yan na dila mo gusto mo?!

    • kevin–kevz

      ikaw ang hindi maaasahn!

    • Bongskie

      kung hindi Lumayas ka sa pinas!!!! walang utak!!

  • babart-gay

    tama naman yan para naman happy ang pasko ng laht!

    • Rox{rey}

      kaya nga at para walng gulo!

  • .l.

    Kayong mga rebelde, wag kayong maniniwala sa ceasefire ni dutae.
    Ituloy nyo ang gyera, davao lang ang birahin nyo!

  • noy

    yan dpat makiisa tayo sa sinabi ng pangulo kahit ngayong pasko lang

    • cashio

      totoo yan para nman peace and happy ang ating pasko

      • danes salvador

        asa pa kayo,,

      • shasha

        tiwala lang po..

      • yamanyaman

        yes may mga mabubuting puso din ang mga rebelde eh

  • terb

    peace ang unity yan ang gusto ng pangulo ngayon pasko,

  • karl

    sus! magpatayan na kayo! tutal yan naman ang gusto mo dutiti!

    • prince

      marunong ka bang magbasa? ang sabi ni duterte ang gusto nya ay peaceful christmas para sa mga pilipino!

  • marco

    magkaisa tayo sa ceasefire para naman sa ikatatahimik ng mga pilipino ngayong pasko!

  • buche

    tigil muna ang kaguluhan! panahon ngayon ng pagmamahalan!

    • bubuy

      tama! magmahalan tayo para naman gumanda ang ating bansa!

  • mario

    tama! dapat magmahalan tayo ngayong panahon ng pasko!

  • MangDoIphy

    Ceasefire ng ceasefire hindi naman sinusunog ng bawa’t panig lalo na sa panig ng mga rebelde. Patuloy pa rin nangongolekta ng revolutionary tax at extortion sila. Halatang takot sa mga rebelde si Digong pati na sa mga Muslim rebels. Akala ko ba pupulbusin niya ang Abu Sayyaf?