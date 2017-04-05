DUTERTE NABULUNGAN

Iginiit ng nasibak na kalihim ng Department of the Interior and ­Local Government (DILG) na nabulungan ng ma­ling impormasyon si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ­kaya siya nasibak sa ­puwesto.

Ayon kay Secretary Mike Sueno, simula’t sapul marami ang gustong palitan siya sa puwesto at ang grupong ito ang nagparating kay ­Pangulong Duterte ng maling impormasyon.

“For the record, Mr. President, and I can say this with all honesty and sincerity, hindi po ako corrupt,” mensahe pa ni Sueno sa Pangulo.

Maluwag umano sa kanyang damdamin ang pagsibak sa kanya pero hindi niya kayang tanggapin na nahaluan ng korapsyon ang pagkakasibak sa kanya ng Pangulo.

Inilahad pa ni Sueno ang paksa ng sagutan nila ng Pangulo sa cabinet meeting noong Lunes hinggil sa multi-million ‘firetruck deal’ na pina­yagan niyang ipatupad.

“I just wished the information was validated­. If only the President asked the DILG personnel from the central down to the regional and field offices, he would have known who amongst us are more credible and trustworthy,” ani Sueno.

Napag-alaman na pinayagan ni Sueno na bayaran ang 76 brand new Rosenbauer firetrucks na bahagi ng kontratang pinasok pa ng Aquino admi­nistration sa ilalim noon ng pamumuno ni dating Senador Mar Roxas sa DILG.

Tinawag pa ni Sueno na ‘perfect contract’ ang naturang deal dahil siya pa mismo ang nagtungo ng Austria para personal­ na mainspeksyon ang mga firetrucks.

“The Austrian firetrucks are new ones compared to the locally-made ones which are cheape­r but are reconditioned and which are good ­only for a few years. But then again, this is beside the point. The contract is perfected­ and I only had to implement it,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

Bukod sa mas mura umano ang Rosenbauer firetrucks, mas magaan din umano ang terms sa loan dahil nasa ilalim ito ng soft loan agreement sa loob ng 23 years na mayroong minimal interest rates.

Nagbigay naman ng eksplanasyon si PDu30 kung bakit nawalan na ito ng tiwala at tuluyang inalis sa puwesto si Sueno.

“Isa lang naman talaga ang ayaw natin diyan… I do not have to belabor the point. Just remember my promises to the people: no corruption, droga, criminality, and I will improve the economy. Select the best answer na lang kayo diyan,” sabi ni Duterte.

Hindi rin, aniya, big deal ang usapin ng loyalty. “No, no, it’s not that. That’s too shallow.

Even if it is true, I will not dismiss a guy for that alone,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

“No (ipinadalang confidential memo sa Pangulo), I was able to read the records of the case. There is a previous purchase of this government by the previous administration, ang truck. There was a grant… the moment they say that it is a grant to Republic of the Philippines, that belongs to the people of the ­Republic.

At that moment, it cannot be used for international commitment. You have to go to bidding and all of these things because it’s already the money of the government.

And when you continue to buy things, the same price even if the first set of… still the same, still the same story. I don’t know. Bakit siya pumunta doon? Why not signed the papers here? Kasi ibinigay, grant eh, grant is hatag,” pag-ees­plika pa ni PDu30.