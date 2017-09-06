DUTERTE KAY RISA: NAPAKABOBO NAMAN NYA!

Ipinagtanggol ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa na muling napaiyak sa pagdinig ng Senado matapos gisahin ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros sa isyu ng kaliwa’t kanang patayan sa anti-illegal drugs ope­rations ng pulisya.

Binuweltahan din ng Punong Ehekutibo si Hontiveros.

“No (nakakaramdam ng matinding pressure). I think he’s (Dela Rosa) hurt that ‘yung policy itong pangalawang namatay…do you think two killings even if it’s illegal will make a policy…da­lawang patay palagay na natin pinatay, murder…

I ask Hontiveros is that already a policy, is that the base line of policy napakabobo naman n’ya,” pagdidiin ni Duterte sa pa­nayam ng media matapos ang dinaluhang okasyon sa Taguig City kagabi.

“Kaya umiyak ‘yung tao it’s an insult… sabihin sa policy of the police to kill. There are so criminal minds even in the Liberal Party. Sila the record of plant there and also kil­ling you make a comparison…’yung sa kanila ang killings noon walang bale because it’s not wala yung pulis takot even in drugs they are all silent when I became President sinabi ko sa Filipino this is how widespread the drugs wala man silang…,” himutok ni Duterte.

Sentimyento pa ni Duterte bakit sa nangya­ring masaker sa Bulacan ay wala man lang narinig mula Hontiveros.

“Bakit ba yung limang pinatay doon sa Bulacan napatay ‘yung one year old na bata pinakialaman, pinatay why is that…I do not hear her crying or even complaining that the police are doing enough tapos they pick-up election eh pulitika they are crazily into it and even before the elections,” hirit ni Duterte.

Aminado si Duterte na mayroon ding mga sablay na miyembro ng PNP pero hindi naman aniya lahat dahil matitino rin.

Sa kabila ng puntirya at tila panunuya umano ng mga kritiko sa PNP ay iginiit ni Duterte na hindi bababa ang morale ng mga ito hanggang siya ang Presidente ng Pili­pinas.

Nagpaabot din ng mensahe kay Dela Rosa si Duterte.

“Continue with your work. Confront the crimi­nals…in the performance of your duty then make the arrest and if there is a serious violent resistance overcome that resistance because you have to bring him to the court or to the police station.

The law ‘pag hindi alam ni Hontiveros for her listening pleasure when the police arrest you the duty of the criminal to surrender to bring him the police to the station ‘pag ayaw… kaya tinatamaan nabubugbog what do you expect…magsuntok sa pulis…pagdating doon magkuha ng medical certificate o may tama ito, if you resists arrest that’s the consequence…yung mga durugista wala ako…

I am not attributing to any particular incident or person but those criminals lalo na ‘yung tililing na sa droga may armas talaga ‘yan I suggest to the police bring the media to operations,” paliwanag ni Duterte.