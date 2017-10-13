Durham game-changer – Cone

Laro ngayon: (Quezon Convention Center)

7 p.m. – Meralco vs. Ginebra

Babasagin ng Ginebra at Meralco ang best-of-seven finals series nila sa PBA Governors Cup mamayang gabi sa Quezon Convention Center sa Lucena City.

Sila rin ang nagtagpo noong isang taon, kinalos ng Gin Kings ang Bolts sa anim na laro para iuwi ang titulo.

Ibang usapan nga­yon. Balik si Allen Durham sa Meralco, si Justin Brownlee pa rin sa Ginebra. Nasa Meralco na si Ranidel De Ocampo. Absent sina Jared Dillinger at Greg Slaughter sa Finals noong 2016, balik na sila sa Meralco at Gins.

Defensive stops na susundan ng run-and-gun game ang gagamitin ng Meralco.

“The most important thing is for us to control the rebounds. If we do get stops we have to prevent them getting second chance points and that would give us the chance to get out and run,” suma ni Norman Black ng Bolts.

Iyon ang isang bagay na pinaghandaan ng Ginebra.

“It’s gonna be hard for us to dictate and match up with them because they do have a lot of versati­lity. Basically, we’ll pro­bably be going back-and-forth and find the match up and see where their versatility takes us,” lahad ng counterpart ni Black na si Tim Cone.

Kung ang ambisyon ng Ginebra ay nakasalalay nang malaki kay Brownlee, ganoon din naman ang Meralco kay Durham.

“Mr. Durham really changes things and makes a big impact on how we have to defend,” amin ni Cone. “They can play big and they can play small and quick with him. His versatility really gives us fits.”

Kaya, ayon na rin kay Cone, nasa kanila na rin kung paano ma-solve ang malaking palaisipan na gawa ni Durham at ng iba pang Bolts. “They have size and strength and quickness so they can play you any way they want,” sabi niya.

“It’s up to us to find ways to match up with them.”