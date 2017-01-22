DSWD tutok sa family planning

Tututukan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ang implementasyon ng social protection program para sa mga Filipino partikular ang family planning at reproductive health.

Ayon kay Secretary­ Judy Taguiwalo, isa ang DSWD sa naatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na manguna sa implemetasyon ng Exe­cutive Order No. 12 o ang “Attaining and Sustaining ‘Zero Unmet Need for Family Planning’ Through the Strict Implementation of the Responsible Parenthood and ­Reproductive Health Act, Providing Funds Therefor, and For Other Purposes.”

Kabilang sa 10-point socio-economic agenda ng Duterte administration ang pagpapalakas at pagpapalaganap sa Res­ponsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012 (RPRH) bilang pangunahing option ­para sa financial at family planning.

“We want couples and families to engage in family planning because it will help ensure the health of mothers, ­unborn babies, and young children,” wika ni Taguiwalo.­