Drug war kontrolado pa rin ni Du30

Sinalungat ng Palasyo­ ng Malakanyang ang napaskil na artikulo sa “The Guardian” na nagsasabing “out of control” na ang inilunsad na drug war ng gobyernong Duterte kaya dapat na itong mahinto.

Binigyang-diin ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Martin Andanar na “in full control” si Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa inilunsad na kampanya kontra iligal na droga.

Bilang katibayan ay naging matagumpay,­ aniya,­ ang Pilipinas sa pagsugpo ng kalakaran ng bawal na gamot kung saan umaabot sa 1,017,869 ang bilang ng drug personalities na boluntaryong sumuko hanggang nitong Enero 5, ngayong taon base sa datos mula sa Philippine ­National Police (PNP).

“The December 3-6 Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that nine out of 10 Filipinos believe the drug problem has declined in their areas since the President took office. The same survey indicated that a great majority of our people, 77%, gave an excellent rating to the President’s drug war,” paliwa­nag ni Andanar.

Iginiit pa ni Andanar­ na nananatiling mataas ang suporta ng publiko gayundin ang tiwala ng sambayanan.

“The Guardian’s call for economic sanctions by foreign countries on the Philippines is uncalled for. Threats of withdrawal of development aid and other forms of assistance are totally unfounded. The President remains undaunted as he will never compromise the dignity of the nation for foreign aid. There is an enormous drug problem in the Philippines and he is trying his best to keep the country from becoming a narco-state,” dagdag pa ng Palace official.

Umaasa si Andanar na itatrato ng ibang mga bansa ang Pilipinas bilang isang “sovereign nation” nang may paggalang.