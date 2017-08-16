Drastic measures kailangan para maagapan ang bird flu

Nagpahayag ng pakikisimpatiya ang Malacañang sa lagay at suliranin na kinakaharap ng poultry industry.

Umaasa rin ang Palasyo­ na mauunawaan ng naturang sektor na kinakailangang gumawa ng “drastic measures” upang masawata ang bird flu outbreak.

“We sympathize with the plight of our farmers and other sectors in the poultry industry which are burdened by the drastic measures needed to contain and eradicate our first ever avian flu outbreak,” pahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Umapela ang Palasyo sa Department of Agriculture (DA) at Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) na ilarga nang mabilis ang mga nararapat na aksyon nang sa gayon ay maibsan ang pinsala at agad na makabangon ang poultry industry.

“Despite their lack of personnel, we urge DA and BAI to expedite the various clearing to minimize the losses­ and hasten the reco­very of the poultry industry.

Perhaps, if needed, the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) can field more men to cull birds. This is, after all, no small calamity,” dagdag ni Abella.