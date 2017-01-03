DOH, PNP, LGUs pinuri ng Palasyo sa mapayapang Pasko at Bagong Taon

Nagpaabot ng mensahe ng pagpuri ang Palasyo­ ng Malakanyang sa mga kinauukulang ahensya ng gobyerno gayundin sa mga pinuno ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa matiwasay na pagdiriwang ng Pasko at mapayapang pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon.

“We congratulate the Department of Health (DOH) for its very successful Iwas Paputok campaign and the Philippine National Police (PNP), together with the local executives, for a ‘generally peaceful’ celebration of Christmas and New Year,” pahayag ni Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Martin Andanar.

Inaantabayanan, aniya, ang paglagda ng punong ehekutibo sa isang Executive Order (EO) na pumupuntiryang ipatupad ang firecracker ban.

“Although we are very much aware that the President is a strong advocate of the total firecrackers ban, there are industries and laborers also that would be affected by this move,” ani Andanar.

“The President weighs/considers the welfare that would be for the greater good of all,” paliwanag pa ng Palace official.