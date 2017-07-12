Dissolution of marriage haharangin sa Kongreso

Nagbanta si Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza na haharangin nito ang panukalang ‘Dissolution of Marriage’ ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na layon lamang sirain ang kasagraduhan ng kasal sa bansa.

Pinayuhan ni Atienza si Alvarez na maghinay-hinay at pag-isipan muna ang kanyang isinusulong na panukala.

“This proposal effectively destroys the institution of marriage in the country. This destroys the sanctity, respect and value of the family.

I don’t know of any other country in the world that has adopted this kind of law which makes it easy to dissolve a marriage upon agreement.

Kapag ayaw na ng mag-asawa sa isa’t isa, pwede na maghiwalay agad. The genuine essence of marriage is totally removed from the intention of his bill with the idea to make it easy for a couple to se­parate.

Para bang mag-usap na lang kayo, ‘pag ayaw­ na, hiwalay na. Papaano naman ‘yung kontratang pi­nirmahan na ang testigo ay ang Panginoong Hesukristo?” paliwanag ni Atienza.