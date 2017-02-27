UP Diliman Road Network Improvement itatayo ng DPWH

Sisimulan na ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang konstruksyon ng UP Diliman Road Network Improvement.

Sinabi ni DPWH Sec. Mark Villar na agad na ­sisimulan ang pagtatayo ng 12 kalsada sa paligid ng UP campus.

Kabilang dito ang kalsada ng Ylanan, Roces, Laurel, Archery, R.P. De Guzman, E. Jacinto, E. De Los Santos, Pardo De Tavera, Africa, Quirino Ma. Guerrero at ang Rotunda.

“When completed, an improved Jacinto Road would provide better access to UP Diliman, Katipunan, CP Garcia and Commonwealth Avenue,” ani Villar.

Idinagdag pa ni Villar na sa sandaling ­matapos ang nasabing proyekto ay makakatulong ito sa mga estudyante at mga motorista na dumadaan sa ­nasabing mga lugar.

“The opening of the recently completed ­Ylanan Road provides students, motorists from C.P. ­Garcia and Katipunan access to Commonwealth Ave. ­without having to go to Quezon City Circle,” ani Villar.