DFA Usec ipinalit kay Yasay

Itinalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Enrique Manalo bilang acting secretary ng kagawaran.

Ito ay kasunod ng pagkaka-reject ng Commission on Appointments (CA) kay Secretary Perfecto Yasay­ Jr.

“He (Manalo) will hold the position until the President appoints a new Secretary. Usec. Manalo is an e­xcellent transition man, and has been on top of many crucial issues together with Atty. Perfecto Yasay,” ani Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Matatandaan na tinabla ng CA ang appointment ni Yasay bunsod ng isyu sa citizenship.

Inamin ni Yasay na pinagkalooban siya ng US ­citizenship noong taong 1986.

Si Yasay ang kauna-unahang appointee ni Duterte na ni-reject ng CA.