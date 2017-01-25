Designer, LUHAAN sa gown na ‘di isinuot ni Ms Jamaica

MATAPOS mag-cra- yola pagaspas in 72 co­lors, kalmado at graciosa na muli ang fa­shion designer na si Joyce Pilarsky.

May major-major emotional outburst ang couturier dahil hindi sinuot ni Ms. Jamaica Isabel Dalley ang gown niyang ginawa.

Ang nahimasmasang aria ni Ms. Joyce, “I am praying that you get well soon, I understand that you might have been sick because of the climate change and for whatever reasons.

“I am just really sad with what happened… I received a phone call at 9 in the evening that my gown will not be worn because it did not fit the candidate and that they were very sorry…

“Of course I was very sad when I heard about it that I really cried because honestly I am a very emotional person.

“I did a lot of effort and gave a lot of love to make this gown a beautiful one so that you will shine because you are such a beautiful and charming woman and I was so overjoyed that you will wear my gown and I can’t wait to have a photo with you wearing my gown.

“But then the show finished and I didn’t see you, and I received that call from somebody.

“So when they called all the designers to go up the stage I didn’t go as well because you were not there….

“At the end of the show while I was crying, somebody came to me and asked me how I felt, so I told him I was so sad my gown was not worn because it didn’t fit the candidate and because I exerted a lot of effort and put all my love to make you a fabulous gown.

“And I was so happy that I will be able to see you in my creation. It meant so much to me, but then it didn’t fit you so I was really very sad.

“Later, I was told by your PR relations that you were sick and really couldn’t come out, then later Jonas came up to me and said that you fitted the gown and looked amazing in it . He even sent me the photo.

“I just pray that all will be well, and that you will be fit to join the competition . God bless and am praying for your continued recovery.”

***

Ang official na aria ni Ms. Jamaica, “Hello everyone! I want to formally apologize to designer Dr. Joyce Penas Pilarsky for not being able to walk for you earlier on the runway in the fashion show.

“Unfortunately I fell ill and was pulled from the fashion show and advised by the doctors to get some rest.

“I am greatly disappointed and truly sorry for any embarrassment caused.

“To all my well wishers please continue to support me on this journey. Thank you!”

Speaking of f­ashion designers, ang diva that you love, happy na ang BFF kong si Albert Fontanilla ang designer ni Ms. Albania, Lindita Idriza na eksaherada ang pagiging babaeng kulot. Congrats!