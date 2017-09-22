Derby finals sa Pasay ngayon

Tweet on Twitter

May itatanghal nang kampeon mula sa 144 entries ng “Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-Stag Derby” ngayon, Biyernes, Sept. 22, sa Pasay City Cockpit.

Lampas 130 sultada ang nakaprograma hatid ng Sagupaan Complexor 3000.

Ilan sa may tatlong panalo sina Biboy Enriquez (Firebird), Cyril Canares (Alekos), LGBA president Nick Crisostomo (Mang Nick RVM and Partners Nov. 30 SMCA), Aristotle Aguirre (Alexa Oct. 14 Sta. Monica), Jervy Maglunob/Noel Cosico (Triple J Farm 2), Pete at Mike Buendia (Buenas Dias).

Kabuuang 574 entries na ang naiposte sa LGBA stag circuit, ang huling leg ay sa Sept. 29, Oct. 2 and 6.