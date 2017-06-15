Deployment ban sa Qatar binawi na

Binawi na ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang moratorium sa pagpapadala ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa Qatar.

Sinabi ni Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III na nagdesisyon itong bawiin ang moratorium matapos ang konsultasyon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at base na rin sa rekomendasyon ng Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

“This decision was arrived at on the advise of Foreign Affairs Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano and upon the recommendation of Qatar POLO following their assessment of the situation in the Gulf state,” wika ni Bello.

Dahil sa maayos na sitwasyon sa Qatar, hiniling ni Labor Attaché David Des Dicang at ng Philippine Embassy na iproseso na ang pagpapadala ng mga bagong OFWs sa Qatar partikular sa Philippine School Doha (PSD) at sa Philippine International School-Qatar (PISQ).

“We respectfully request to allow the deployment so as not to hamper the operations of our Philippine schools and to allay fears of the revocation of their school permits issued by the Qatar government,” ayon kay Dicang.

Sa ulat ng POLO, aabot sa kabuuang 28 na bagong guro at 20 bus drivers ng PSD at 51 bagong guro sa PISQ ang naka-antabay sa kanilang aplikasyon sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Inirekomenda ng Philippine Embassy at POLO ang pagpapadala ng Assessment Team sa Qatar na binubuo ng DOLE, POEA, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), at ang Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs ng DFA.