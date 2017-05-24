Defense vs. Offense

Mga laro ngayon (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:15 p.m. — NLEX vs. Alaska

7:00 p.m. — Star vs. Meralco

Kakalasin ng co-leaders Meralco at Star ang pagkakabuhol sa nightcap ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup mamaya sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sa first game, tatangkain ng Alaska­ (4-4) na tapusin ang four-game skid ­laban sa out nang NLEX (0-9).

Target ng magkabuhol sa 7-2 na Bolts at Hotshots na makuha ang ‘W’ para ­lumapit sa top two slots na may win-once advantage kontra lowest-ranked teams sa quarterfinals.

“It will be a crucial game for both of us since both teams have chances for the top two spot,” suma ni Star coach ­Chito Victolero.

Sang-ayon dito ang counterpart niya sa Meralco na si Norman Black: “It’s an important game for both teams because a win will move you one step closer to the twice-to-beat advantage.”

Depensa ang nakikita ni Victolero­ na magiging susi ng panalo, lalo’t pareho sila ng Bolts na nasa top four sa defense at points allowed.

“We just need to tighten our ­defense inside and limit the activity of their import, especially getting offensive ­rebounds and second-chance points,” aniya. “Perimeter defense is also very important to prevent their guards from penetrating and creating their shots.”

Nag-a-average si Bolts import Alex Stepheson ng halos 18 points at 22 ­rebounds, 9 sa offensive end.

Sa kabilang banda, opensa ang ­nakikita ni Black na magbibigay ng ­diperensiya.

“Since Meralco and Star have been winning mainly due to solid ­defense, my feeling is that good offensive ­execution will be a big key to pick up a win.”