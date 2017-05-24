Defense vs. Offense

Mga laro ngayon (Smart Araneta Coliseum)
4:15 p.m. — NLEX vs. Alaska
7:00 p.m. — Star vs. Meralco
Kakalasin ng co-leaders Meralco at Star ang pagkakabuhol sa nightcap ng PBA Commissioner’s Cup mamaya sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sa first game, tatangkain ng Alaska (4-4) na tapusin ang four-game skid laban sa out nang NLEX (0-9).
Target ng magkabuhol sa 7-2 na Bolts at Hotshots na makuha ang ‘W’ para lumapit sa top two slots na may win-once advantage kontra lowest-ranked teams sa quarterfinals.
“It will be a crucial game for both of us since both teams have chances for the top two spot,” suma ni Star coach Chito Victolero.
Sang-ayon dito ang counterpart niya sa Meralco na si Norman Black: “It’s an important game for both teams because a win will move you one step closer to the twice-to-beat advantage.”
Depensa ang nakikita ni Victolero na magiging susi ng panalo, lalo’t pareho sila ng Bolts na nasa top four sa defense at points allowed.
“We just need to tighten our defense inside and limit the activity of their import, especially getting offensive rebounds and second-chance points,” aniya. “Perimeter defense is also very important to prevent their guards from penetrating and creating their shots.”
Nag-a-average si Bolts import Alex Stepheson ng halos 18 points at 22 rebounds, 9 sa offensive end.
Sa kabilang banda, opensa ang nakikita ni Black na magbibigay ng diperensiya.
“Since Meralco and Star have been winning mainly due to solid defense, my feeling is that good offensive execution will be a big key to pick up a win.”