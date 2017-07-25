Death penalty walang future sa Senado

Tila walang patutu­nguhan sa Senado ang kontrobersiyal na death penalty bill.

Ito’y matapos na aminin kahapon ni Se­nate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III ang wala sa kanilang prayo­ridad ngayong pagpasok sa second regular session ang naturang panukala.

Ngunit tiniyak ni Pimentel na hindi man kasama sa list of priority measures ng Senado ang panukala, ito’y kanila namang tatalakayin.

“As the Senate Presi­dent, this bill was submitted by the House; so I think we owe it as a gesture of friendship to the House that since they passed it, that means they want us also to discuss it,” ayon kay Pimentel kasabay ng pagbubukas nito ng second regular session kahapon.

Ngunit dagdag pa ni Pimentel, “So hanggang doon na lang. I will assure the House that we will discuss the death penalty bill but not as a priority, in the regular course of business only.”

Pasado na sa ikatlo­ at huling pagbasa sa Kamara­ ang panukala.

Kabilang pa rin sa tinukoy ni Pimentel na prayo­ridad ng Senado ay pagpapatibay ng tax reform package, Bangsamoro Basic Law, Charter change, anti-terrorism laws, at ang panukalang national ID system.