De Lima nanghihikayat ng rebelyon — Aguirre

Mistulang nanghihikayat ng isang rebelyon laban sa gobyerno ang mga banat at tira ni Senadora Leila de Lima laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ayon kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano­ ­Aguirre.

“Just a piece of unsolicited advice to her, from someone she referred to as a mediocre lawyer, she should be careful about her statements, she was already inciting to sedition earlier,” ayon kay Aguirre.

Reaksyon ito ni ­Aguirre sa naging pana­wagan ni De Lima sa ipinatawag nitong press conference na dapat nang magkaisa ang mga miyembro ng gabinete at ideklarang “incapacitated” si Duterte.

Iginiit pa ni Aguirre na walang basehan at ­katawa-tawa ang mga banat ni De Lima kay ­Pangulong Duterte.

“Totally baseless! Bereft of any factual basis. I just try to understand where Senator de Lima is coming from. She is under a lot of pressure lately. People in her situation can easily make accusations unfounded they may be. I try my best to understand her. All I can do now is to pray for her,” ngayon kay Aguirre.

“As a former Secretary of Justice, Senator de Lima should know that the real battle is in the courts. She should do the fighting there, answer all the charges against her there and present credible evidence in her defense there and not in a press conference,” dagdag pa ni Aguirre.

Sinabi pa ni Aguirre na pauli-ulit lang naman ang mga banat ni De Lima laban kay Pangulong Duterte.

Si De Lima umano ay dating chairman ng Commission on Human Rights at Justice Secretary kaya dapat ay noon pa nito ­kinasuhan si Pangulong Duterte noong alkalde pa lamang ito ng Davao.