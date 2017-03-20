Dasal ng CBCP para sa Senado kailangan

Tinanggap ni Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III ang naging hakbang ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) sa mga Kristiyano na ipagdasal ang Senado bago nila pagbotohan ang death penalty bill upang maantig ang kanilang konsensiya.

“Maganda ‘yung dasal, kailangan namin ‘yung dasal,” wika ni Pimentel.

Nitong Linggo ay nag­labas ng pastoral statement ang CBCP kung saan nanawagan sila sa kanilang mga deboto na ipagdasal ang mga sena­dor upang makonsensiya sa pagboto sa death ­penalty bill.

“Let us pray fervently for the legislators of our country as they prepare to vote on death penalty in the Philippine Senate,” ayon sa pastoral statement.

“Let us offer all our Masses for them, asking our Crucified Lord who offered his whole life, body and blood, for the salvation of sinners, to touch their consciences and lead them to abolish capital punishment once and for all,” dagdag pa sa statement.

Kinumpirma naman ni Pimentel na maaari nang isalang sa plenary delibe­ration ang death penalty bill matapos na aprubahan ito sa justice committee. Nauna rito ay inaprubahan ng Kamara sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang House Bill 4727 upang ibalik ang capital punishment sa drug related crimes.

“Kailangan talaga naming iproseso ito kasi hindi naman kasi nagse-censor sa Senate eh. We really have to process the death penalty bill,” ayon sa Senate President.