CRUCIAL DOUBLE-HEADER SA BIG DOME

STANDINGS

TEAMS W L

x-San Miguel 7 1

y-Rain or Shine 5 2

TNT 4 3

GlobalPort 4 3

Blackwater 4 4

Phoenix 4 4

Star 3 3

Alaska 3 3

Ginebra 3 4

NLEX 2 5

Meralco 2 5

Mahindra 1 5

x — Quarterfinalist

y — Tie sa QF spot

Games mamaya:

(Smart Araneta Co­liseum)

4:15 p.m. — Meralco vs. Mahindra

7:00 p.m. — Star vs. Alaska Milk

Susubukang mapasama ng Alaska at Star sa upper half sa pagpapa­linaw ng mga tsansa para sa quarterfinals samantalang nagbabakasakali pang makahabol doon ang Meralco at Mahindra sa krusyal na double-header mamaya sa PBA Philippine Cup elims sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Parehong naging masaklap ang pagtatapos ng taon sa magkahiwalay na semplang para magkabuhol sa seventh spot, kap­wa asinta ng Alaska (3-3) at Star (3-3) ang magarang simula sa taong ito sa se­ven nightcap game matapos ang 4:15 curtain-raiser ng 10th-running Me­ralco (2-5) at nasa pinakailalim na Mahindra (1-5).

“We need a much better defensive effort if we want to give ourselves a chance. We need to be at very best to have a chance to win this game,” komento ni Aces taskmaster Alex Compton, na ga­ling sa pagkapanis sa TNT KaTropa noong Disyembre 23, 109-100.

“Star literally has the most potent offense in the league right now. They are leading the league in 2-point and 3-point fieldgoal percentage. They have even stronger,” pahabol pa ni Compton, nakalikom ng 18 pts. kay Calvin Abueva, 16 kay Vic Manuel, 14 kay Kevin Racal at 12 kay Chris Banchero sa laban ng team Texters.

Alam na rin ni Chito Victolero kung paano titingkayad ang Star buhat sa mismong Paskong pagkasenglot sa Ginebra na sinaksihan ng 23,000 fans sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue, Bulacan 86-79 at makaakyat sa team standings mula sa kinalalagakang lower half.

“Were both 3-3 and both teams need this game to solidy our play offs chances. Both teams was also coming from a loss and long lay offs during holidays, so we need focus and play as a team for the whole game,” giit ng Hotshots coach.

“Proper mindset is the key to this game. We need to be consistent on both ends,” hirit pa ng Hotshots coach, na nakakubra kina Paul Lee, Marc Pingris at Allein Maliksi ng 20, 14 at 13 points sa game kontra Gin Kings.

Kakalas naman ang Bolts sa four-game slide samantalang susundan ng Floodbuster ang 97-93 Christmas Day victory sa Blackwater.