Critic: ‘Across the Crescent Moon’ ni Matteo, isa sa worst film!

“ACROSS the Crescent Moon is one of the worst films I have ever seen. There are films, certainly, with weaker production values, but that’s just a consequence of budget.

“This film is supremely rotten, exhibiting from start to finish a complete lack of comprehension of the elements of storytelling and cinema.

“And then it goes on to take a noxious position that makes it feel like it was intended to be propaganda.

“It’s actually good thing, then, that this film is just plain awful. There is the bright spot: at least it’s completely ineffective as propaganda.”

Ito ang nagmamataray na say ni film critic reviewer Philbert Dy sa pelikula ni Matteo Guidicelli na nangarap mapasali sa MMFF 2016.

Agree or disagree?