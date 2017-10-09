Crime rate sa Region 3 bumaba ng 6%

Bumaba ng mahigit anim na porsiyento ang kriminalidad sa Central Luzon sa nakalipas na walong buwan ngayong taong 2017 bunga ng epektibong kampanya laban sa iba’t ibang uri ng krimen ng kapulisan.

Base sa report ni P/Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, regional director ng Police Regional Office 3 natapyasan ng 6.23 porsiyento o 2,284 recorded crime ang rehiyon mula Enero hanggang Agosto ngayong taon kumpara noong 2016 sa kaparehong panahon.

“This significant decrease in crimes can be attributed to the leveling up of our anti-criminality measures particularly on our anti-drug campaign. There is indeed a relationship between illegal drugs and the occurrence of crime. Through our relentless campaign on illegal drugs, there has been a notable crime reduction,” ayon kay P/Chief Supt. Corpus.

“We continue to intensify the conduct of operations against illegal drugs personalities and drug syndicates not only concentrating on street puhers but also on our High Value Targets. We will have no let-up in eradicating illegal drugs in the region as well as on our anti-criminality efforts thru intensified focused police operations,” dagdag pa nito.

Nangunguna ang Bulacan sa lalawigang bumaba ang recorded crime sa unang walong buwan ngayong taon.