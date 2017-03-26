Coup d’ etat ‘di na kailangan

Hindi na umanong kailangang maglunsad pa ng kudeta para patalsikin sa puwesto si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa talumpati kahapon sa Malaybalay, Bukidnon kung saan siya dumalo sa pagpapasinaya ng isang rehab center ay binanggit ng Pangulo na hindi na kailangang magsagawa pa ang military ng coup d’ etat para pababain siya sa puwesto.

“No need for a coup d’ etat. If you guys want, tell me. I will call you in Malacañang, allow you to take the stage and say, “Repeat after me. I, I gene­ral now ­member of the junta, o one of the same junta,” okay the government is yours,” ­pahayag ng Pangulo.

Nilinaw din ni Duterte ang isyu hinggil sa plano niyang magdeklara ng martial law upang manatili sa puwesto.

Wala na aniyang dagdag kaligayahan ­para sa kanya ang pagiging ­Presidente.

“Do not point out to me that no, there is a martial law provision, he will use it.

It is in my oath of office, it says it all. When I say I promise under oath that I will protect the Filipino and preserve the nation, it says all.

I will do anything to preserve the Filipino. It does not matter what document you’d want to… and I said if it comes to the interest of my country, so be it. It will be done,” sabi pa ni Duterte.