Condemn Aguirre, hirit ng mga senador

Dapat kondenahin si Justice Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre dahil sa desisyon nitong ibaba ang kaso ng mga pulis na akusado sa pagpatay kay Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa sa loob ng kulungan sa Leyte.

Para kay Senate Minority Franklin Drilon, isang ‘big blow’ sa justice system ng bansa ang naging desisyon ni Aguirre.

“The abrupt downgrading of the case against Supt. Marvin Marcos and his cohorts from murder to homicide is a big blow to the justice system in the country,” ani Drilon.

Ayon kay Drilon, nakakalungkot at nakakadismaya ang desisyon justice secretary dahil nagbigay ito ng negatibong mensahe sa kakayahan ng pamahalaan na pananagutin ang mga pulis na nang-aabuso at nasasangkot sa iregularidad.

“This is a very disappointing development insofar as the ability of the government to prevent and prosecute police abuses and irregularities is concerned,” giit ng senador.

Malaking insulto rin aniya ito sa Senado na nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon at nagrekumendang kasuhan ng murder ang mga pulis.

“Secretary Aguirre told us under oath here in the Senate that he himself considers the killing as premeditated. He even pointed out that the conduct of Espinosa’s arrest was not consistent with the PNP’s procedures,” paglilinaw ni Drilon.

“It begs now the question: Why did the DOJ suddenly reverse its earlier decision,which was supported by ample evidence? Why not allow the court to determine if it’s murder or homicide?” bwelta pa ng senador.

Una nang iginiit ang pagkondena kay Aguirre ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chair ng committee on Public Order and dangerous Drugs na siyang nag-imbestiga sa Espinosa killing.

“I agree with Senator Panfilo Lacson that the Senate should denounce this maneuvering of the DOJ. Otherwise, no one would believe any investigation that the Senate will be conducting in the future,” giit ni Drilon.