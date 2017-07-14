Computer system ng BOC pinasok ng smuggler

Inalerto ng isang mambabatas si Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon matapos makatanggap ng impormasyon na high-tech na rin ang mga smugglers at hina-hacked ng mga ito ang computer system ng ahensya upang maipasok nang walang problema ang kanilang mga smuggled goods.

Ginawa ni PBA party-list Jericho Nograles ang habkang kasunod ng impormasyon na natanggap umano nito na kaya nakalusot ang P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na nakumpiska sa isang bodega sa Valenzuela City noong Mayo 26 ay dahil napalitan ang classification ng shipment sa computer system ng BOC.

“According to the information I received, the P6.4-billion worth of shabu that was seized by the BOC at a warehouse in Valenzuela managed to slip through the tight Customs protocols because the computer system that manages the classifications of shipments has been tampered with,” ani Nograles.