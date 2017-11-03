Commissioner vs Governors

Dismayado si Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) commissioner Chito Nar­vasa sa mga PBA board members na humihiling na magbitiw sa kanyang posisyon bilang commissioner.

Sinabi ni Narvasa na sa dalawang taong panunungkulan bilang PBA commissioner, palaging may transparency sa lahat ng kanyang desisyon sa liga, tulad ng trade transactions kasama ang lahat ng 12 PBA Board Governor.

“What call for parity are they talking about? I have always ensured parity in all decisions I made as commissioner, not only in the trade involving Kia and San Miguel Beer, but even when Talk ‘n Text acquired the first round picks of Kia and Blackwater in the past to get Mo Tautuua and Troy Rosario,” pahayag ni Narvasa.

Ayon kay Narvasa, wala siyang nakikitang mali sa kanyang pagha­yag tungkol sa pagsumite ng Tropang Texters sa application ni Fil-German Christian Standhardinger sa PBA draft.

“That is true, that they submitted the draft application of Standhardinger to the PBA office so why are they so mad about it?” wika ni Narvasa.

Isiniwalat ni Narvasa na tungkol sa PBA bloc na pinangungunahan ng tatlong MVP-PLDT teams na hindi ang Kia-SMB trade ang dahilan ng paghiling na bumaba siya sa puwesto, may ibang mas malalim na dahilan.

Nasa likod din ng TNT KaTropa, Meralco at NLEX, ang Rain or Shine, Phoenix, Blackwater at Alaska.

“TV5 made the transaction with the betting company without informing the PBA and denied the league the revenues from the said transaction,” ani Narvasa.

Dagdag pa ni Narvasa na kinausap siya ng limang miyembro ng PBA bloc noong October 30 para sabihing mag resign siya sa kanyang puwesto..

“They said I should resign. I came there to meet with Ramon Fernandez (NLEX) about the PBA direction in the coming season, but they were there and told me to resign. Fernandez even said that they would help me with the separation,” saad ni Narvasa.