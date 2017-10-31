Color-coded distress alerts sa TNVS drivers

Para laging nakaalerto at hindi madehado sa masasamang-loob, iminung­kahi ng isang kongresista ang pagkakaroon ng ‘color-­coded distress alerts’ sa mga tsuper ng Transport Network Vehicl­e Service (TNVS).

“We must always be a step ahead of criminals,­” ayon kay Assistant Minority Leader at Aangat Tayo Party-list Rep. Neil Abayon.

Kamakailan lamang ay nabiktima ng hinihinalang mga carnapper ang Grab driver na si Gerardo­ Amolato Maquidato, Jr. Dahil sa insidente ay nagbuwis pa ng buhay ang nasabing driver.

Tip ni Abayon, may mga pasikreto at madalin­g pamamaraan para makapagpadala ang mga driver ng TNVS ng distress signals.

Puwede aniya ang ‘color-coded distress alerts.’

“Red alert for carnapping­, robbery, and other life-threatenin­g situations­; blue alert for medical emergencies­; and orange alert for trip-abortin­g road mishaps. Distress alerts must have exact locations of the TNVS units and othe­r needed information­.The details on how the distress signals will be ope­rationalized are up to Transport Network Companie­s (TNCs) like Grab and Uber and should not be revealed to the public­ for security reasons,­” ayon sa solon.

Dapat din aniyang magkaroon ang TNCs ng “matching rapid response protocols” para kagyat na mai-report at makapag-deplo­y ng mga pulis at emergency responders.

Hinihiling din nito sa TNCs na maging maagap sa pagpapatupad ng mga ganitong sistema sapagka­t buhay ng mga drive­r ang nakataya.