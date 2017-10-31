Color-coded distress alerts sa TNVS drivers

Para laging nakaalerto at hindi madehado sa masasamang-loob, iminungkahi ng isang kongresista ang pagkakaroon ng ‘color-coded distress alerts’ sa mga tsuper ng Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS).
“We must always be a step ahead of criminals,” ayon kay Assistant Minority Leader at Aangat Tayo Party-list Rep. Neil Abayon.
Kamakailan lamang ay nabiktima ng hinihinalang mga carnapper ang Grab driver na si Gerardo Amolato Maquidato, Jr. Dahil sa insidente ay nagbuwis pa ng buhay ang nasabing driver.
Tip ni Abayon, may mga pasikreto at madaling pamamaraan para makapagpadala ang mga driver ng TNVS ng distress signals.
Puwede aniya ang ‘color-coded distress alerts.’
“Red alert for carnapping, robbery, and other life-threatening situations; blue alert for medical emergencies; and orange alert for trip-aborting road mishaps. Distress alerts must have exact locations of the TNVS units and other needed information.The details on how the distress signals will be operationalized are up to Transport Network Companies (TNCs) like Grab and Uber and should not be revealed to the public for security reasons,” ayon sa solon.
Dapat din aniyang magkaroon ang TNCs ng “matching rapid response protocols” para kagyat na mai-report at makapag-deploy ng mga pulis at emergency responders.
Hinihiling din nito sa TNCs na maging maagap sa pagpapatupad ng mga ganitong sistema sapagkat buhay ng mga driver ang nakataya.