CHR budget ibabalik kapag nagbitiw si Gascon

Ibabalik ang P678 million budget ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) kung magre-resign si Chairman Chito Gascon.

Sa ambush interview kay Commission Gwen Pimentel matapos bigyan ng P1,000 budget and CHR sa 2018 base sa mosyon ni 1-Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta na inayunan ng 119 congressmen at tinutulan ng 32 mambabatas, nabatid na personal nitong nakausap si House Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez.

“He did mention that if the chair step down then probably the budget would be increased or given to the CHR,” ani Pimentel.

Gayunpaman, sinabi ni Gascon na hindi ito magre-resign dahil kung bibigay ito sa pressure ay hihina ang mga Constitutional institution, hindi lang ang CHR.

Gayunpaman, hindi pa nawawalan ng pag-asa si Gascon dahil mayroon pa aniya ang Senado na magsasalba sa kanilang pondo dahil ang Kamara pa lamang ang nagbigay ng P1,000 pondo.

“Next hurdle is in the Senate. We are confident that it will not (suffer the same fate) because there are many champions of human rights in the Senate,” ayon pa kay Gason.