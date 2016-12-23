CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!

Mga laro ngayon (PhilSports Arena)

4:15 p.m. — TNT vs. Alaska

7:00 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs. NLEX

Mga laro sa Linggo (Philippine Arena, Bulacan)

3:00 p.m. — Mahindra vs. Blackwater

5:15 p.m. — Ginebra vs. Star

Masusubukan ang tikas ng Alaska sa pakikiha­mok sa isa pang pre-tournament favorite TNT KaTropa­ sa pagdayo ng PBA Philippine Cup sa ­PhilSports Arena­ ngayon.

Sa nightcap ay haharapin sa unang pagkakataon ni coach Yeng Guiao ang dati niyang team na Rain or Shine. Bago ang season ay tumawid si Guiao sa NLEX pagkatapos ng anim na seasons at dalawang kampeonato sa Elasto Painters.

“I just reminded the players not to get too emotional seeing coach Yeng on the other side,” ani ­Garcia. “Both teams play with practically the same system, so it will boil down to execution.”

Aakbayan ng winner sa Alaska-TNT match ang Blackwater sa second spot, dadausdos ang loser sa eighth katabi ang Phoenix.

Si Texters coach Nash Racela, may nakahanda nang gameplan laban sa Aces.

“Alaska plays hard and consistent for 48 minutes,” lahad ni Racela, pinunto ang come-from-­behind wins ng Alaska laban sa GlobalPort at Meralco­ bago binambo ang Ginebra 101-86 noong Linggo.

“We need to match those for us to have a good chance tomorrow.”

Markado rin ni Alaska coach Alex Compton ang Texters, galing sa 117-98 win sa Phoenix.

Malaking hamon ang Texters para sa Aces, pero handa ang hukbo ni Compton para sagupain ang challenge.

“TNT is one of the two most talented teams in the league,” umpisa ni Compton. “They are long. They are athletic. They are in their prime. They are well-coached. Without question this is a top contender for the championship every conference, including this one.”

Nasa Texters ang isa sa pinakamatinik na point guard sa kasalukuyan na si Jayson Castro ang longtime Gilas member tulad niyang si Ranidel de Ocampo­.

“They provide us with an incredible challenge and how we can defend and keep them off the glass will be a huge part of this game,” dagdag ni Compton.

Undersized pa rin ang bagong hugot ng Aces na si Jake Pascual, lalo’t injured pa sina regular slotmen Sonny Thoss at Noy Baclao.

Matataas ang frontliners ng TNT kina Kelly ­Williams, Troy Rosario, Moala Tautuaa at Frank Golla.

Tanggap ng Aces ang hamon ng bigating Texters, ang sunod na lang ay kung paano nila ito haharapin.