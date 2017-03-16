ChaCha kailangan sa pag-angkin sa Benham Rise

Upang mapalakas ang pagmamay-ari ng Pilipinas sa 24 milyong ektaryang undersea plateau na Benham Rise, sinabi ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista na kailangan pang amiyendahan ang 1987 Constitution upang mabago ang definition ng ‘national territory’ ng bansa.

“The Philippine Cons­titution was ratified 30 years ago, way before the approval by the UN of our undisputed claim that Benham Rise is part of the Philippine continental shelf and territory. This gives us another reason to amend the Constitution and make it attuned to the times,” paliwanag ni Bautista sa ilang reporter matapos sumalang sa kumpirmasyon ng kanyang promosyon bilang full colonel sa reserve force ng Philippine Army sa Commission on Appointments (CA).

Napabilang si Bautista sa 44 pang military officer na inaprubahan ng CA ang kanilang promosyon.

Sa pakikipag-usap sa mamamahayag, sinabi ng alkalde na may master in national security administration degree mula sa National Defense College of the Philippines, na kahit malapit lang sa lalawigan ng Aurora at Isabela ang Benham Rise, hindi naman ito kasama sa definition ng national territory ng Kons­titusyon.