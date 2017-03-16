Cesar, mabi-vindicate sa DEMOLITION JOB

EXPECTED na ang pagtatanggol ni Dolly Anne Carvajal sa kanyang BFF na si Cesar Montano sa isyung kinasasangkutan nito sa Tourism Promotions Board.

Sabi ni Dolly, “Buboy is like a brother to me so I know him that well. He is such a kind soul and has no mean bone in his body.

“It saddens me that some people pass judgement on him based on the controversies he gets embroiled in.

“BFF told me the story behind the story of the TPB (Tourism Promotions Board) controversy. If the allegations of some of the employees of TPB are true, why don’t they have the balls to reveal who they are?

“How dare they complain and complain yet remain anonymous. What are they afraid of?

“If they are on the side of truth,why hide? Takot sila sa sarili nilang multo. Shame on them.

“It’s clearly a demolition job. Maybe they should just resign from TPB and shift to scriptwriting because they are experts in concocting stories.

“Even President Duterte refuses to believe their preposterous claims. BFF shared with me his rebuttal to each of the allegations of the employees. Buboy hit it bullseye.

“In time, he will be vindicated. BFF has survived many battles. This too shall pass.

“The nice thing about Buboy is that even when he’s going through tough times, he never loses his zest for life.

“I’ve seen him through many crises and he never let it dampen his spi­rits. BFF Buboy may be knocked down but never knocked out. He’s a born winner.

“Mayroon bang hindi kinaya si BFF Buboy? Never heard!”

Si Dolly ang staunchest supporter at defender ni Buboy kahit sa isyu kay Sunshine Cruz at mga anak nito.