Ceasefire umiiral pa rin — Palasyo

Patuloy na umiiral ang ceasefire sa pagitan ng gobyerno at New People’s Army (NPA) sa kabila ng alegasyong nagkaroon ng sagupaan ang rebeldeng grupo at tropa ng gobyerno nitong weekend, ayon sa Malakanyang kahapon.

Nilinaw ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing kahapon na ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao ay tatalakayin sa pulong ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at matataas na opisyales ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine National Police (PNP).

“As far as the official statement of the AFP, there was only … there was one …there were no deaths co­ming from the government side, and that there was one death coming from armed group side,” dagdag nito.

Nauna rito ay inakusahan ng Southern Mindanao Regional Operations Command ang mga rebeldeng NPA ng paglabag sa unilateral ceasefire dahil sa nangyaring engkuwentro sa Cotabato sa kasagsagan ng peace talks sa pagitan ng gobyerno at National De­mocratic Front (NDF) sa Rome, Italy.