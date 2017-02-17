CCT lusawin na

Pinalulusaw na ni National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Secretary Liza Maza ang conditional cash transfer (CCT) program dahil hindi nito natutugunan ang problema sa kahirapan.

“Ako sa palagay ko, by its very concept, hindi ­talaga maa-address ng CCT ‘yung kahirapan. I don’t think it will ever, ever address poverty,” ani Maza sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Iginiit ni Maza na sa halip na CCT dapat ay magkaroon na lamang ng mas maraming anti-poverty programs ang gobyerno na maghahatid ng mabilisang ­impact sa mga nangangailangan.

“To end poverty, we must address its roots in ­underdevelopment and inequality. That is why we have decided to focus our efforts on policy advocacy since many of the things that we need to end poverty require new policy or fundamental changes in existing policy,” giit pa ng NAPC secretary.