Buti walang Pacquiao punch

Game 3 ngayon: (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Ginebra vs. Meralco

Inamin mismo ni Ginebra import Justin Brownlee na merong inihanda si coach Tim Cone para malimitahan ang produksyon ng mga top locals ng Meralco.

Una iyong nakita sa kanilang 102-87 panalo sa opener. Sumunod sa 86-76 win sa Game 2 na nagbigay sa Kings ng 2-0 lead sa PBA Governors Cup Finals.

“They got some young guards we’re really trying to focus on and I think we’re doing a really good job,” wika ni Brownlee.

Game 3 ng best-of-seven series ngayon sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Si back-to-back Best Import Allen Durham ang bumabalikat sa Meralco.

Kahit ang mga beterano ng Bolts na sina Jared Dillinger at Ranidel de Ocampo ay hirap makakamada, pero p’wede silang mag-init anumang oras, babala pa rin ni Brownlee.

“We can’t rely on those guys continuing to have bad games,” wika niya. “We know they’re gonna come out aggressive, especially down 0-2. So we’d just try to keep those guys under control.”

Iisa lang ang inaasahan ni Cone lalo pa nga­yon at nagkaroon ng dalawang araw para maka-recover.

“I think an extra day in a series is really valuable to the teams. And they’d come out and play a little better, a little harder rather than continue playing back-to-back-to-back. That extra day really means a lot,” sabi ni Cone.

“They’d gonna come out and throw punches in Game 3,” dagdag pa niya. “I’m just glad Manny Pacquiao isn’t on that team. That’s a punch we probably couldn’t take.”