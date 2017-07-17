BOUNCE BACK!

Day 2 results:

South Korea 92, ­India 67

Iraq 79, Japan 70

Canada 102-, Lithua­nia 99

Iran 77, Chinese Taipei-White 59

Philippines 88, ­Chinese Taipei-Blue 72

STANDINGS

TEAMS W L

S. Korea 2 0

Iraq 2 0

Canada 2 0

Philippines 1 0

Iran 1 1

Lithuania 1 1

C.Taipei-A 1 1

C-Taipei-B 0 2

Japan 0 2

India 0 2

Mga laro ngayon:

(Taipei Peace ­International Basketball Hall)

11:00 a.m. — Lithua­nia vs. Japan

1:00 p.m. — Iraq vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. — Philippines vs. Chinese Taipei-B (White)

5:00 p.m. — Iran vs. South Korea

7:00 p.m. — Chinese Teipei-A (Blue) vs. India

Nakipagbuno sa umpisa hanggang dulo ang Gilas Pilipinas bago binasag ang napagdiskitahang Chinese Taipei-A (Blue) o Taiwan 88-72 sa pagbuwelta sa 39th Jones Cup Men’s Basketball Tournament 2017 kagabi sa Taipei Peace International Basketball Hall sa Taiwan.

Lahat ng kakulangan ng Nationals sa 77-90 loss Canada kamakalawa’y napunan sa digmaang ito na tinrangkuhan nina Matthew Wright at Fil-German Christian Standhardinger sa pagbanat ng 17 points each. Nagbakas pa ng 15 si Kiefer Ravena at 10 si Roger Pogoy.

Kayod-marino si Standhardinger na kinumpleto ang gabi na may double-double job sa pagkalawit pa ng 15 rebounds samantalang nagpasikat pa sa beyond the arc si Wright sa naipasok na apat sa walong target.

“I told the players that this will be an unbelievable environment playing against Taipei before its home crowd. It’s their first time, but to embrace this situation and figure out a way to thrive in that environment is great,” sabi ni coach Chot Reyes. “For their age and level of experience, I thought they did an admirable job of that.”

Maagang nakaposte ang Filipino quintet ng 40-30 lead sa second quarter tapos ng jump shot ni Wright. Pero nakapuwersa ang Taiwanese ng 40-all. Nakabentahe pa ang Philippines ng 17 sa basket ni Standhardinger, 88-71, sa paupos na mga saglit sa game.

Nasa radar ng mga Pinoy mamayang alas-tres ng hapon ang Chinese Taipei B (White) bago harapin bukas ng ala-una ang Japan.

Philippines 88 — Wright 17, Standhardinger 17, Ravena 15, Pogoy 10, Myers 9, Cruz 6, Ferrer 5, Tolomia 4, Jalalon 3, Parks 2, Belo 0, Paras 0.

Chinese Taipei A (White) 72 — Lu 16, Chou K 14, Chou Y 13, Davis 11, Cheng 6, Hu 5, Su 4, Chang 3.