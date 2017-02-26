BOUNCE BACK KINGS AABANGAN

Laro ngayon (Lucena City)

6:30 p.m. — SMB vs. Ginebra (Beermen lead s­eries 1-0)

Tanggap ng Ginebra ang pagkagula-gulanit sa PBA Philippine Cup best-of-7 championship opener noong Biyernes kontra San Miguel Beer, 109-82.

Nangako ang crowd darlings na babangon sa Game 2 ngayon na lulusob sa Quezon Convention Center sa Lucena City.

“It was a real clunker last night. Certainly it was embarrassing and frustrating and thankfully it was Game 1 and not Game 7,” pauna ni Tim Cone kahapon.

Worst Finals defeat niya iyon sa halos dalawang dekada tapos ng 107-79 na hagupit na natanggap nang nasa Alaska pa siya laban sa Gordon’s Gin sa 1997 Commissioner’s Cup.

Gigisingin agad ni Cone ang kanyang mga alagad na nawala sa Game 1 tapos ng pagkasagad na Game 7 semis kontra Star, kasama ang last two wins.

Ayon sa 28-year coach at winningest mentor na may 19 titles, malayung-malayo ang Gin Kings na nagpakita sa Mall of Asia Arena kumpara sa tunay na kalibre ng team.

Lumayo ang two-time defending champion ­Beermen ng 36 points sa third samantalang tanging tikim nila ng bentahe sa 2-1 lang sa first quarter.

Napagod ang starters ni Cone kaya inako ng bench ang scoring, bumalikat ng 13 si Chris Ellis, tig-12 sina Mark Caguioa at Jervy Cruz at naka-10 si Scottie Thompson.

Laklakan ng 17 points each sina reigning three-time MVP June Mar Fajardo at Chris Ross, naka-16 apiece sina Alex Cabagnot at reserve Gabby Espinas habang may 11 ang buhat din sa bench na si Ronald Tubid para sa San Miguel.

“But, as in life, it’s not how hard you get knocked down, it’s how you get back on your feet that counts,” giit ni Cone. “Truly, that was a difficult loss to handle­, but if anything, our guys have proven that they are ­resilient and tough minded. We’ll bounce back.”

Red alert naman ang Beermen sa balik ng reigning Governors Cup titleholder.

“Game One is not an assurance that you will win the ­series but it gives you psychological­ advantage,” wika ni SMB coach Leo Austria.

“They can be down 0-1, 0-2, 0-3 it doesn’t matter. There’s ­always a possibility that they can come back because we have proven that,” panapos ng four-time champion coach.